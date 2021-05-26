iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $270.40. 61,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

