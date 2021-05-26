iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $420.57. The company had a trading volume of 128,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

