iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,825,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $186.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.57. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

