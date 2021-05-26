Istar Inc. Purchases 14,082 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

SAFE stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 166,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.