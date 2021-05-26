iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:STAR opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. iStar has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iStar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iStar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $13,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

