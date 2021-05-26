Itamar Medical Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Itamar Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $20.13 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

