Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $580.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.