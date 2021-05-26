Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv Purchases 69,778 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.01 per share, with a total value of $7,048,275.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 42,855 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.94 per share, with a total value of $4,068,653.70.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

