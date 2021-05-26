J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 257.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.94 ($3.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -20.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.