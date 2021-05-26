James J. Jeter Sells 3,200 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. 24,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

