Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 11,395 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

