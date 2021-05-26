Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $158,000 in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of S&W Seed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.69.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

