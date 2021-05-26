Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $75,000 in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $883,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the period.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

