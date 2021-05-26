Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,981 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

