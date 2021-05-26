Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Separately, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHVI opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Gores Holdings VI, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

