Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,850 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in OFS Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

