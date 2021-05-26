Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

PEAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

