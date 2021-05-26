Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $394.49 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.05 and a 200-day moving average of $373.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

