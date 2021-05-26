Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Julius Bär Gruppe AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $13.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.4639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

