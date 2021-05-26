Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $171.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

