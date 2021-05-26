Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 1,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZBRA opened at $501.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.41. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.