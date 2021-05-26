JG Boswell Declares Dividend of $16.00 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 16.00 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BWEL opened at $754.00 on Wednesday. JG Boswell has a one year low of $465.00 and a one year high of $764.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.66 and its 200-day moving average is $645.13.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.