JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get JOANN alerts:

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,411,000.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.