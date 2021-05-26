JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.53. JOANN shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,944 shares trading hands.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $574.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $4,411,000.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.