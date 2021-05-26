John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBSS opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

