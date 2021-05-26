John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPZ stock opened at 20.75 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.79 and a 12 month high of 21.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,039 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter.

