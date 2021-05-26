Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,285,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 877.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,325,000 after buying an additional 1,208,374 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. 55,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,871. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

