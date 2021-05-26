JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $38.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUM. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

