JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,610,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $397,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,646.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 30,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 362,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,112,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

