JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 512.51 and a beta of 1.42.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

