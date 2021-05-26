JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to “Overweight”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

FTV stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,430,266 shares of company stock worth $103,451,171. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,407,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,090,000 after acquiring an additional 125,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 305.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 430,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 324,107 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 14.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,197,000 after acquiring an additional 368,320 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

