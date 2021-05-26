JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to Overweight

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 455,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 98,678 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Regency Centers by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.