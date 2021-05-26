Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,110.04

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,110.04 ($79.83) and traded as low as GBX 5,940 ($77.61). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 5,980 ($78.13), with a volume of 7,155 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company has a market cap of £377.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,072.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,110.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

