Julie Wainwright Sells 14,516 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,616,048.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 439,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The RealReal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The RealReal by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

