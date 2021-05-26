JustLiquidity Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.42 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $617,108.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $42.16 or 0.00110796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00059535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00360357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00187236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00838130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

