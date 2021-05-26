K21 (K21) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $965,647.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. K21 has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and $965,647.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00006244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00086712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00019634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.01043995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.41 or 0.10067204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00093234 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,183 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

