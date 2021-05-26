Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.25.

Kadant stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,224. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average of $158.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

