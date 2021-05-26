Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post sales of $25.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $25.87 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kamada by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.