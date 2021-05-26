KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

KAR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 1,384,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 909.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

