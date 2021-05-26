KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) PT Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

KAR opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $167,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

