Keith R. Larson Sells 1,500 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,924. The firm has a market cap of $317.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

