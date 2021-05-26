Kellner Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial makes up 3.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $22,168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 739,727 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 656,563 shares during the last quarter.

WDR stock remained flat at $$24.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,422. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

