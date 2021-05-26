Kellner Capital LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 567,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Atlantic Power comprises about 0.6% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Atlantic Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AT. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Atlantic Power stock remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $271.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AT shares. TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Atlantic Power to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.