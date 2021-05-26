Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Insider James Polehna Sells 964 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $24,331.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,010.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Polehna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,121.24.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

