Kelt Exploration’s (KEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$4.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.32.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1103985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.