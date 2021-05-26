Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $34.95

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.95, but opened at $36.22. Kenon shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kenon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kenon by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

