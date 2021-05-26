Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $593.53

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €593.53 ($698.27) and traded as high as €724.10 ($851.88). Kering shares last traded at €721.70 ($849.06), with a volume of 67,548 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €670.27 ($788.56).

Get Kering alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €663.50 and its 200-day moving average is €593.53.

About Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.