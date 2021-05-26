Keybank National Association OH Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 492,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 539,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

