Keybank National Association OH Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 178.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

