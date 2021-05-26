Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.33% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

PWZ stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

